NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.37

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

