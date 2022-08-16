Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTL opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.40. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -154.54%.

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, CFO Jason F. Doyle acquired 7,200 shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,402 shares in the company, valued at $231,809.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

