Needham & Company LLC Raises Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $5.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $569.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,105,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 503,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $195,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,105,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,095,965 shares of company stock worth $3,229,291 and sold 70,850 shares worth $212,401. 31.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 242.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 519,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 191.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 204,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 316.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 352,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 63.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 779,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

