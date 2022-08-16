Neutron (NTRN) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Neutron has a total market cap of $70,284.33 and $6.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutron has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00047656 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000349 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Neutron

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. "

