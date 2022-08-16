New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 110,685 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

