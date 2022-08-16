New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock to $54.00. The stock traded as high as $61.15 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 2095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.58.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NFE. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.