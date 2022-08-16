New Residential Investment (NRZ) and Its Peers Critical Review

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) is one of 331 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare New Residential Investment to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. New Residential Investment pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 113.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Residential Investment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 28.82% 13.84% 1.95% New Residential Investment Competitors 15.28% 2.30% 2.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Residential Investment and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $3.62 billion $772.23 million 4.82 New Residential Investment Competitors $790.39 million $173.63 million 35.57

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for New Residential Investment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A New Residential Investment Competitors 1813 11061 12866 270 2.45

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 11.42%. Given New Residential Investment’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

