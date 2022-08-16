Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 59,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 599,427 shares.The stock last traded at $4.34 and had previously closed at $4.09.

Newegg Commerce Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

