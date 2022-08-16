Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,310 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Newmont by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Newmont stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,623,981. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

