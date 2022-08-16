NextDAO (NAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $209,944.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $690,484.06 and approximately $209,944.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,082.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,410,069,132 coins and its circulating supply is 2,369,837,023 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

