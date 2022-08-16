NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.79. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NESF stock opened at GBX 118.61 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of £699.02 million and a P/E ratio of 695.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.55. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a one year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 119.80 ($1.45).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

