Nexus (NXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,701.00

Nexus (NXS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Nexus has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $23,701.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexus has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Nexus Coin Profile
Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,075,748 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
Nexus Coin Trading
