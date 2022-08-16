NFTify 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $360.00 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $244,563.18 and approximately $360.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013939 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

