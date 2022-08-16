NFTify 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $360.00 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $244,563.18 and approximately $360.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002302 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001546 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013939 BTC.
About NFTify
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
Buying and Selling NFTify
