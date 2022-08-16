Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 3% This Week

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and $406,961.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.10 or 0.07880419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00171708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00253259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00684307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00570148 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005447 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,242,661,360 coins and its circulating supply is 9,675,661,360 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.