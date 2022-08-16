Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $6.81

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.50. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1,622 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

