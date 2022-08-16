NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on NMI to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point lowered their target price on NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.56.
NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
