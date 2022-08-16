NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on NMI to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point lowered their target price on NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

