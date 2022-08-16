Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOMD. BTIG Research cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. 410,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,973. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.