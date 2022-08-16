Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NSC traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,771. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

