North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NRT opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.85% and a return on equity of 5,275.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

