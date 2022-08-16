Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NPIFF. Raymond James raised their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.52. 1,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

