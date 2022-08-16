NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.97.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.19. 315,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.17. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

