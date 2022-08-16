NRG Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 20,428 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 721% compared to the typical volume of 2,489 put options.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,642,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. 66,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

