NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $203.10. The company has a market capitalization of $475.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

