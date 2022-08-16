NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) versus EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Head-To-Head Survey

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NVIDIA and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 0 7 23 1 2.81 EMCORE 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

NVIDIA currently has a consensus price target of $243.03, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. EMCORE has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.11%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than NVIDIA.

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 32.02% 43.81% 25.42% EMCORE -1.67% 0.27% 0.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NVIDIA and EMCORE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $26.91 billion 17.68 $9.75 billion $3.73 51.02 EMCORE $158.44 million 0.69 $25.64 million ($0.07) -41.71

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NVIDIA beats EMCORE on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It also provides cable TV (CATV) lasers and transmitters that are used in forward-and return-path broadband, subassembly components, analog fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, and CATV fiber amplifiers. In addition, the company offers high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets; and lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. It serves CATV, optical sensing, telecom, data center, and navigation and defense optoelectronics markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

