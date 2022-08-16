Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0929 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $466.98 million and $65.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000242 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

