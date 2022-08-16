Obyte (GBYTE) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.98 or 0.00071525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Obyte has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $13.89 million and approximately $6,549.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001423 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Obyte
Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,922 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
