Oddz Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $292,564.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $292,564.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00036729 BTC.
Oddz Coin Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
