Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 2.7%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.71). 193,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 463,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.06) price target on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31. The company has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 730.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.51.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

