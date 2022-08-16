Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OLK opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 0.39. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

