OLO (NYSE:OLO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OLO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OLO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $8.40 on Friday. OLO has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

