Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Sells $1,178,700.00 in Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,336.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFLX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,006. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.16 and a 1-year high of $161.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.05.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

About Omega Flex

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.