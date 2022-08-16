Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $1.95 on Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00008094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $26.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00253163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,365 coins and its circulating supply is 563,049 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

