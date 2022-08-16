ON (NYSE:ONON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 46,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,098,241 shares.The stock last traded at $23.82 and had previously closed at $24.46.

ONON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ON from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ON by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 3,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

