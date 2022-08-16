ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 4,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,672. ON24 has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,027.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,513 shares of company stock valued at $479,222. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

