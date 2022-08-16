ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock remained flat at $63.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 41,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

