OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Capitalization Tops $501,795.13

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $501,795.13 and $15,326.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,102.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00127795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00066436 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.