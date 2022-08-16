Oppenheimer Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $535.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $507.00 to $535.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $508.63 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.47.

Insider Activity at MSCI

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.