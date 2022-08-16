OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.56.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.34 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

OrganiGram Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of OGI opened at C$1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.17. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.54. The company has a market cap of C$495.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

