Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Arthur S. Leibowitz Buys 3,000 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) Director Arthur S. Leibowitz bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,556.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Organogenesis Trading Up 3.2 %

ORGO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,848. The stock has a market cap of $637.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Organogenesis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 245.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 113.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 36.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Organogenesis

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

