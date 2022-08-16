Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 200,154 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,154 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 17.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $257,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,905. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13.

