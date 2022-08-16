Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,031 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $393.38. 136,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.52 and a 200-day moving average of $383.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

