Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Shares of META stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.01. 230,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,443,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $478.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,104 shares of company stock worth $702,902. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

