Orgel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 29.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $6,831,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 149,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 180,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,357,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.09. 46,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.82. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.