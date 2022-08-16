OriginTrail (TRAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.64 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $95.64 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,386,314 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

