Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

OSCR opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oscar Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 41,118 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Oscar Health by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

