Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 10.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 77,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,542,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

Overstock.com Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 158.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 56,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Overstock.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 89.5% in the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 309,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 146,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 108,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 297,739 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

