Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and $430,547.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,026.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.62 or 0.07806572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00170548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00252028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.00684627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00567395 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005398 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,504,597 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

