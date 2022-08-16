Pacific Center for Financial Services Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $133.34. 15,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,448. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

