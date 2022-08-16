Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Cap of $551,754.74

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $551,754.74 and $80,433.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00034992 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

