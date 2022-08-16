Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

